Explosion at abandoned cracker godown

There was an explosion at an abandoned cracker godown at Chellapatti near Thiruvengadam on Friday.

As it was situated in an isolated place, no casualty was reported.

The building wall had partially collapsed in the impact of the explosion, sources said.

Collector M. Karunakaran said it was an old building and officials are investigating the incident.

Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said the godown was not operational for the last three years.

Even its license had not been renewed, he added.

Excessive heat wave could have caused a spark in the crackers that were stored inside the building leading to the explosion, sources said.

District Fire Officer B. Saravana Babu said the fire brigade responded swiftly to the fire call that was made around 3 p.m.