Explosion at abandoned cracker godown

There was an explosion at an abandoned cracker godown at Chellapatti near Thiruvengadam on Friday.
As it was situated in an isolated place, no casualty was reported.
The building wall had partially collapsed in the impact of the explosion, sources said.
Collector M. Karunakaran said it was an old building and officials are investigating the incident.
Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said the godown was not operational for the last three years.
Even its license had not been renewed, he added.
Excessive heat wave could have caused a spark in the crackers that were stored inside the building leading to the explosion, sources said.
District Fire Officer B. Saravana Babu said the fire brigade responded swiftly to the fire call that was made around 3 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor