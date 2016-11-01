Excess surcharge amount for gas cylinders flayed

Cadres of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) staged an agitation in front of the collectorate here on Monday condemning the surcharge amount for LPG gas cylinders being levied from consumers.

R.S. Ramesh, district secretary of the party who led the agitation, said consumers were over burdened after paying excess amount for every gas cylinder and in addition to that an additional sum of Rs.50 was being collected by agencies from every consumer.

Hence, the agitating cadres sought the intervention of the district administration to prevent gas agencies from collecting excess amount from consumers. Moreover, the agencies should also print the amount of every cylinder in the bill clearly and mention that ‘no excess amount’ should be charged from consumers. Petition seeking necessary action against such agencies was submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, he said.