Ex-panchayat chief, relative murdered

Thoothukudi: R. Muniyasami (45), former panchayat president of Pudurpandiapuram, and his relative V. Muthukumar (35) were hacked to death by a six-member gang near a lorry shed at Pudurpandiapuram on Monday evening. The motive for the double murder, which sparked tension in the area, is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thoothukudi Rural) Seemaisamy inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries with the local people.