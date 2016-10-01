Ex-MLA floats on water for Jayalalithaa

Former Sholavandan MLA M.V. Karuppiah of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam performed ‘jalapradakshanam’ by floating on ‘Agni Theertham’ sea here on Friday, praying for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

After reaching a spot in the sea, diagonally opposite the eastern ‘Rajagopuram’ of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in a boat, the MLA offered prayers by floating on the water for about 20 minutes. He chose to perform ‘jalapradakshanam’ on the auspicious day of ‘Mahalaya Amavasai’ in the sea as he strongly believed that his prayers would be answered, Mr. Karuppiah told The Hindu .Later, he offered worship at the temple and performed a puja in the name of Ms. Jayalalithaa.