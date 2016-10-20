Equipment boost for Vellore hospital

Treadmill, elliptical bike and hydrotherapy equipment are among a host of new facilities procured by the Department of Yoga and Naturopathy at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH).

“We have purchased hydrotherapy equipment like spinal spray to treat patients with ailments like insomnia, mental stress and backache and hip bath for patients suffering from polycystic ovarian disease, infertility and indigestion,” said Dr. Sanjay Gandhi, head of the department. “We have equipment that help strengthen the abdomen muscles of patients. We have also procured a vibro massager which helps to mobilise excessive abdominal fat. Obese patients and mothers in their post-natal care period can benefit from them,” he added.

Other facilities that have been procured include a cycling machine, acupuncture and acupressure products and wax bath for arthritis patients. The new facilities, procured at a cost of Rs. 2.50 lakh, were inaugurated by GVMCH dean Usha Sadasivam on Tuesday.