Entries invited for short film festival to be held in Salem

Entries have been invited for the Salem Short Film Festival to be held in July 2017 in the city.

The festival, organised by Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), is a tribute to the history of Tamil cinema with the goal of reviving interest in film making among the people of Salem and neighbouring cities.

Releasing the poster here on Wednesday, actor Chinni Jayanth said that the festival would be an opportunity for women, students, and the general public to showcase their talent in film making.

Films must have been completed after January 2014.

A person can submit more than one entry to the festival. Subtitles are required for entries that are not in Tamil or English.

Registration can be done onsalemshortfilmfest.com.

For more details phone: 98431-44888 or email:info@salemshortfilmfest. com.

Director of the film festival Prasanna Sidharthan; INTACH co-convenor S. Sharavanan; and coordinator Mohanraj; were present.