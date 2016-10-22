Engagements

THOOTHUKUDI
All India Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Thoothukudi): Installation ceremony of office bearers M. Rafeeque Ahmed, president, South India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chennai, chief guest, S. Rethinavelu, senior president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, installs new team of office bearers, AVM Kalayana Mahal, Ettayapuram Road, 7 p.m.
English Language Teachers Association of India, Thoothukudi Chapter: National Seminar on Shakespeare and Culture: Politics and Society, Central Hall, V.O. Chidambaram College, 9.30 a.m.
