Engagements

THANJAVUR

Sastra University and Income Tax Department: Workshop on Exemptions, R.S.V.S.Pavan Kumar, Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, participates, 5.30 p.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

Sri Bhuvaneswari Avadutha Peetam: Abishekam to Sri Kasi Viswanathar, 7 a.m.

J.J. College of Education: Graduation Day, H. Gurumallesh Prabu, Controller of Examinations, Alagappa University, confers degrees and delivers graduation day address, S. Abiramasundari, Principal, presides, Kavitha Subramanian, Trustee, participates, 10.15 a.m.

KARUR

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram: Antharyogam, Sri Saradha Girls Higher Secondary School campus, Pasupathipalayam, discourses, 5.30 a.m. onwards

PERAMBALUR

Thanthai Hans Roever College: Commerce Association meeting, R.Saminathan, Head, Department of Commerce, Bharathidasan University, speaks on ‘Know thyself,’ noon.

KARAIKAL

Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Puducherry Agro Products Food and Civil Supplies Corporation: Deepapvali market, Regulated Market Committee campus, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Avvaiyar Government College for Women: AGCW Alumni Association, Workshop on ‘Careers in banking’, Manoj Pillai, Assistant Professor and C. Barani, Centre Manager, APPLE Computer Education, resource-persons, S. Thillaivanam, Principal, presides, Conference Hall, 10 a.m.; P. Parthiban, District Collector, delivers valedictory address, B. Geetha, president of Association, delivers special address, 3 p.m.