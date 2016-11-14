Tamil Nadu

Engagements. Coimbatore



Religion



Gurudwara Singh Sabha: Birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Gurdwara Singh Sabha, VVC Layout, 8.05 a.m.

Arulmigu Lakshmi Narayana Venugopalaswamy Temple: Ramanujar Jayanthi, Big Bazaar Street, 9 a.m.



General



Coimbatore Diabetes Foundation Hospital: Diabetes awareness rally, R.S. Puram, 9 a.m.; talk by Sukisivam, Priya Kunj Hall, R.S. Puram, 5 p.m .

Coimbatore Medical College: Diabetes awareness rally, CMCH, 10 a.m.

Sthaayi Children’s Theatre: Staging of Tamil play Koondu Palli, Sanskaara Academy, 5 p.m.

Rathinam and Kandaswamy Medical Educational Foundation: World record attempt and citation ceremony, Yuvabharathi Public School, 5.30 a.m.; 12.30 p.m.

