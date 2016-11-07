Engagements. Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore

Religion

Arulmigu Rathina Vinayagar Temple: Kandha Sashti Vizha pujas, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.

Cultural

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist 2016 series exhibition, Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery, 10 a.m.

General

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College: Training programme on industrial and fire safety, 9.30 a.m.

Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding : Training course on forest genetic resources management for IFS officers, 9 a.m.

Coimbatore Management Association: Lecture on domestic safety, 6.30 p.m.

