Engagements. Coimbatore

RELIGION
Arulmigu Rathina Vinayagar Temple: Sashti pujas, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.
Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: talk by Swami Sadatmananda Saraswati on “Introduction to Vedanta,” Nana Nani, 5 p.m.
Sri Muthukrishnaswami Mission Trust: Skanda Sashti festival, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, 10 a.m.; 6 p.m.
CULTURE
Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist 2016 - exhibition of works of artists of Kalaichemmal, MS Devasagayam Memorial Arts and Crafts Centre, Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery, 10 a.m.
GENERAL
Dr. GR Damodaran College of Science and Chennai Academy of Motion Picture: inauguration of Coimbatore edition of Chennai International Short Film Festival, S.P. Muthuraman, director, chief guest, 3.30 p.m.
BPCL: Bharatgas community meeting, Peelamedu, 2.30 p.m.
