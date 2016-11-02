Tamil Nadu

Engagements. Coimbatore



RELIGION



Arulmigu Rathina Vinayagar Temple: Sashti pujas, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.

Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: talk by Swami Sadatmananda Saraswati on “Introduction to Vedanta,” Nana Nani, 5 p.m.

Sri Muthukrishnaswami Mission Trust: Skanda Sashti festival, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, 10 a.m.; 6 p.m.



CULTURE



Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist 2016 - exhibition of works of artists of Kalaichemmal, MS Devasagayam Memorial Arts and Crafts Centre, Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery, 10 a.m.



GENERAL



Dr. GR Damodaran College of Science and Chennai Academy of Motion Picture: inauguration of Coimbatore edition of Chennai International Short Film Festival, S.P. Muthuraman, director, chief guest, 3.30 p.m.

BPCL: Bharatgas community meeting, Peelamedu, 2.30 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:05:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Engagements.-Coimbatore/article16087045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY