Engagements for 14 November Monday

RELIGION

Chandogyopanishad: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Shirdi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6 p.m.

Thiruvasagam Arutpathu: Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadareshwar Temple premises, Purasawalkam, 6.30 p.m.

Vidhura Neethi: B. Sundarkumar, Kamakshi Satsangam, Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, 7 p.m.

Gita: S.Vasudevan, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur,4.30 p.m.

Maalai Ilakkiangal: C.V. Sundaram, Vallalar Thondu Niruvanam, Annai Sathya Nagar, Nesapakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Kandar Anuboothi: T. Rajarathinam, Iraipani Mandram, 12th Main Road, H. Block Anna Nagar, 5 p.m.

Rathnagiriswarar Temple: Annabhishekam, BHakta Mandali, 6th Cross Street, Besant Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Consulate General of Japan in Chennai and Japan Foundation: Exhibition on ‘The Dolls of Japan’, Seiji Baba, Consul General of Japan in Chennai inaugurates, Lalit Kala Akademi, Greams Road, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

School Education Department: Children’s Day Celebrations, Minister for School Education K. Pandiarajan speaks, St Bede’s Higher Secondary School, Santhome, 11 a.m.

KRM Special School: Awareness Marathon ‘Leave plastics- life is fantastic’, Kannagi Statue, Marina Beach, 4 p.m.

KRM Public School: Tarkashala- The Forum, N. Ravi, Director, The Hindu inaugurates, Sembium, 10 a.m.

Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School: Children’s day celebrations, Mahodaya Auditorium, Padmalatha, Playback Singer presides, Ashok Nagar, 4 p.m.

University of Madras and State Platform for Common School System: Children’s day convention on ‘Children- Education-Challenges’, E. Balagurusamy, Former Member, UPSC Delhi delivers inaugural address, F 50 hall, Thanthai Periyar Arangam, Centenary Building, 2 p.m.

Trivitron Healthcare and Sebia: Symposium on ‘HbA1c Measurement- accurate diagnosis of diabetes’, Garry John, Chairman, IFCC Committee speaks, My fortune hotel, Cathedral Road, 9.30 a.m.

Kanchi Shri Krishna Arts and Science College: Special Lecture on Ramanujar and Aththuzhai, Kilambi, Kanchipuram, 11 a.m.

Nehru Hindustani Vidhyalaya: Children’s day celebration, A.J. Block, II street, Anna Nagar, 4 p.m.

Women’s Christian College: Children's day program, Chief Guest ‘Badava’ Gopi, Child Development Centre, Nungambakkam,10.30 a.m.

Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar: Essay writing competition, State Bank of Travancore, II Avenue, Besant nagar, 5 p.m.

INTACH: Talk on ‘Getting the city back to the people’ by Debashish Nayak, Director, Centre for Heritage Management, Ahmedabad University, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, 6.30 p.m.

TGN Foundation: ‘City in Mirror’ Talk in Tamil of T.G. Narayanaswamy, II Main Road, Natesa Nagar, Virugambakkam, 7 p.m.

Velammal Matric Higher Secondary School: Awareness programme on ‘Say no to black money’, Mogappair East, 9.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 Ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; and Ebenezer MM School, Shanthipuram, Thirumullaivoyal, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6-30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Adambakkam; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church, Padikuppam Rd., West Anna Nagar; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Tondiarpet; Ebenezer MM School, Thirumullaivoyal; St. Josephs School, West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Thiruninravur; and PS HSS., Mylapore, 7 p.m.; PS HSS., R.K. Mutt Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.