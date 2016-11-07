Encroachments removed

The Revenue and Public Works Department (PWD) officials removed encroachments from the sprawling Inam Bairoji Lake, a major water body near Veerapandi town recently.

The lake, spread over in about 300 acres, provides water for farm activities in a large area in its surrounding. The presence of water in the lake led to the increase in groundwater level to a big extent, which helped in solving the drinking water problem.

The Madras High Court recently ordered the removal of all encroachments from the water bodies in the State. Following this, the District Collector V. Sampath directed the revenue officials to remove the encroachments from water bodies in the district.

A team officials led by Padmapriya, Salem South tahsildar, conducted a survey of the lake area recently. The official machinery spotted eight huts, two tiled houses, and five houses with asbestos sheet roof in the lake water spread area.

The officials demolished the houses and other structures with machineries.

A police team led by Sujit Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Salem rural, and comprising inspectors of Attayampatti and Yercaud was pressed into service to maintain law and order in the area.

Revenue officials also removed the encroachments in Kallapalayam Arunthathiyar street, in Vellarivelli panchayat in Edappadi Panchayat union. Some people with vested interest had encroached into the main pathway leading to Perumal Temple in the village.

The local residents presented a petition to Edappadi panchayat union commissioner complaining about the encroachment. Following this, the revenue officials removed the hut, a godown etc found on the encroached land.