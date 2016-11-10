Emu farm proprietors jailed

: The proprietors of the Perundurai-based Sri Sakthi Emu Farm were sentenced to three years under IPC 420 and and five years under TANPID (Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors) Act 1997 by the Special Court for TANPID Act cases in Coimbatore.

The proprietors of the defunct firm N. Senthilkumar (42) and Ganesan (32) of Karumandisellipalayam were also asked to pay fines of Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 4 lakh each under the two counts.

The case pertained to a complaint preferred by Vellaichamy of Andipatti in Theni district in December 2012 stating that the duo had lured five persons into collectively investing a sum of Rs.12 lakh.

Senthilkumar was arrested last month as a warrant was issued by the judge after he failed to turn up for hearing on October 3.