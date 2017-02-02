Tamil Nadu

Elephant falls into 30-ft. farm well near Hosur

A 6-year-old female elephant fell into a dry farm well here in Ullatty off Kelamangalam-Rayakottai road.

The elephant was with a herd of 40 elephants from Udedurgam reserve forest that had entered the village on Wednesday night. Th e herd was returning into the forest when the child elephant had slipped into the 30 feet well.

The alarmed herd had hung around the distressed elephant and later left the spot.

In a frantic bid to climb over, the elephant go injured.

The fall is likely to have been caused by the shock from the low hanging electric wires says a forest source.

Forest officials have started the rescue operations.

