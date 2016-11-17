Elephant damages house

An elephant entered a human habitation and damaged a house at Gandhi Nagar in O-Valley Range on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forest Ranger, O-Valley Range, N. Rajendran said that the owner of the house S Sugu informed the the forest department officials and by the time the officials reached the spot, the elephants had fled inside the forest.

“There was structural damage to the house and also some furniture like cupboards was broken,” Mr. Rajendran said.

Forest department officials assured the house owner that compensation would be provided to repair the damage.

Local residents

They have also urged the local residents to set up solar fencing bordering their village. In another incident in Coimbatore, a lone elephant broke open the metal shutters of a grocery shop and ate some of the provisions. Forest department officials said that the shopkeeper had locked the shop located at Thaneerpandal near Anaikatty and had gone home.

Provisions

Locals noticed the elephant taking the provisions and chased it away.