Election notification triggers brisk action

The local body election notification has set off a series of poll-related actions across the district right from removal of the wall paintings of political parties to holding of meetings to ensure smooth polling on October 17 and 19 for various positions in the urban and rural local bodies.

Collector M. Karunakaran, who chaired a meeting with the Returning Officers here on Monday, told them to ensure utmost vigil right from filing of nominations to counting of votes to ensure free and fair polls. Besides making arrangements for smooth polling, the Returning Officers should also be vigilant during the campaigning as any violation during canvassing of votes, especially whipping of communal sentiments, would lead to serious law and order issues.

“After conducting training for the polling personnel in advance and clearing all their doubts pertaining to the election, the polling materials should be moved to the respective booths with due protection on time on the eve of election. Postal ballots should be distributed to the polling personnel well in advance and the Returning Officers should ensure it,” Dr. Karunakaran said.

As the model code of conduct came into effect following the notification of local body polls, the weekly grievance redressal meet that would be organised at the Collectorate on Mondays, remains cancelled until further orders.

Hence, the public, who came to the Collectorate with their petitions, were asked to drop their appeals in the box kept near the entrance of the main administrative building.

Those who have licensed firearms have been asked to deposit their weapons till the end of the electoral process.

Graffiti and posters of political parties are being defaced and removed by the Corporation personnel in the city.