Election control room established

A election control room has been set up at the Karur Collectorate here to receive complaints from the voters in connection with the Aravakurichi election, which is to be held on November 19.

Karur Collector K. Govindaraj said that it would function on round the clock basis.

The complainants could dial 1800 425 7029 or 7598495615.

The complainants could also send information on irregularities or influencing of voters with cash or kind during this period through short messaging service, the Collector added.