Eight detained under Goondas Act

Eight persons, who were involved in two murder cases in the city and in rural limits, were detained under the Goondas Act here on Thursday.

On September 11, M. Baskaran alias ‘Kozhi’ Baskar (29), of Annathanapatti, M. Shankar alias Deenashankar (33), of Guhai, and A. Shankar alias ‘Kambi Machine’ Shankar of Shevapet, along with their gang members abducted Sakthivel alias Jilla and murdered him. Annathanapatti police registered a case.

On September 13, the three robbed Rs. 10,000 from a person at Panankadu bus stop. Kondalampatti police registered a case and arrested them.

Arrest warrants were already pending against them in another case.

Inquiries revealed that Baskaran and Deenashankar were planning to murder a person in Virudhunagar district last year and a case was registered. Since the three were found to be involved in many cases, based on the recommendations, city police commissioner Sanjay Kumar ordered their detention under the Act.

Likewise, Collector V. Sampath invoked the provisions under the Goondas Act against five persons involved in a murder case in Attayampatty police station limit.

Ganesan (45), of Attayampatty, was abducted by a gang on October 7 and was beaten up and thrown on the road.

Later, he died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The police registered a case and arrested Jothi, Pannerselvam, Devarajan, Manikandan and Tamilselvan. Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police P. Rajan, the Collector ordered their detention.