Ego doesn’t drive my political decisions

The four-party People’s Welfare Front faced its biggest test on Monday when the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) evinced interest in participating in the multi-party meeting convened by the DMK on the Cauvery water issue. However, following late-night negotiations during which the PWF convenor and MDMK leader Vaiko stood firm in his opposition to attending the meeting, the VCK gave up. Vaiko, in an interview with B. Kolappan, insists that his opposition did not stem from his ego or aversion to the DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin. Excerpt:

Fissuresseem to have developed among PWF constituents over the issue of attending the DMK’s multi-party meeting on Cauvery. You seem to be taking a stubborn stand against the DMK’s initiative…

There is no difference of opinion among us. I have no ego or prejudice against anyone. It is my personal opinion that the AIADMK government handled both the Mullaperiyar and the Cauvery water issues well. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, before she was hospitalised, carefully handled the Cauvery water dispute and her efforts resulted in the Supreme Court issuing a direction for constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). You should keep in mind the DMK did nothing when it was in power to constitute the board. Now, the DMK pretends that it is concerned about the Cauvery delta region.

But it was Mr. Stalin, when he was the Deputy Chief Minister, who signed the agreement for the coal bed methane extraction project in the delta region. Why did Mr. Karunanidhi fail to convene an all-party meeting on Cauvery when he was the Chief Minister? If the Congress-led UPA betrayed the interests of Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery water issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone one step further and told the Supreme Court through the Attorney General that he could not constitute the board.

The VCK was inclined to attend the DMK’s meeting. Are the constituents of the PWF not entitled to have an opinion of their own?

They certainly can have a view. But on major issues, there should be a unanimous stand to strengthen the credibility of the front among the people. The two-day rail roko organised recently by the farmers gained traction as people strongly believed that the PWF leaders participated in the protest with real commitment. VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has expressed the desire to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu. Strengthening the image of the PWF among the people is important to achieve this goal.

There is a talk that you imposed your views on the PWF...

There is no basis for this allegation. Both the CPI and the CPI (M) took a similar line. We decided not to attend the DMK’s multi-party meeting when we went to Delhi to submit a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee on the Cauvery issue. Only on that basis, I announced our decision to boycott the meeting. I never made any attempt to impose my views. We maintain a cordial friendship, and in the 15 months since we formed our alliance, it has only strengthened.

How do you react to criticism that your political decisions are shaped by your animosity towards DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin?

I never considered anyone as my enemy. All my decisions stem from a principled political stand.

Why should I treat someone as my enemy when I do not aspire for any high political position? In my public life spanning 52 years, I never allowed my personal views to come in the way of political decisions. But I cannot tolerate betrayal to Tamils in any form.

‘Why should I treat someone as enemy, when I do not aspire for any high political position’