Tamil Nadu

Efforts to conserve sea turtles

The district administration has made arrangements for the conservation of sea turtles particularly during the monsoon period when the hatchlings are let out into the sea. In a release issued here on Wednesday, S. Palanisamy, District Collector, said that the conservation measures would be in force from January 1 to April 30, 2017. All the mechanised boats and country boats should have turtle excluder device fitted to their nets, so as to conserve sea-turtles. Further, the fishermen should also ensure that the movement of sea turtles is not affected from and towards the sea during the period.

