Education Department launches disciplined sampling exercise

The State School Education Department has launched an ambitious project of ‘disciplined sampling’ of government schools to ensure that all the 58,000 odd schools are visited by officials, Mr K Pandiarajan, Minister for School Education, Sports and Youth welfare said.

“The exercise is to ensure that every government school is visited by one official and ensure that the government schools have in place basic amenities and infrastructure facilities,” the Minister told The Hindu after inspecting five government schools in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

“There is a team of close to 200 managerial staff right from the Secretary of School Education department to CEOs and DEOs in the districts and we want to ensure that each of the more than 58,000 government schools are visited by an official in turns after dividing the regions”, he said.

The managers would check facilities in a school besides checking the quality of toilets, drinking water, benches and furniture and boundary walls and ensure that the funds allotted for these purposes were actually translated and reached the needy schools, he said.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has allocated a sum of Rs. 24,130 crore to the School Education Department, Rs. 154 crore for development of sports, through the State Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and Rs. 50 crore for archaeology, he said adding the ‘school sampling’ project was aimed at improving facilities using the funds.

“In the holistic approach, we are striving to change the ambience of Government schools so that the students will walk in with a sense of pride,” Mr Pandiarajan said. During the inspection, the officials would also empathise with heads of school and teachers and infuse a sense of ownership and responsibility, he added.

Mr. Pandiarajan visited the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thirupuvanam, in Sivaganga district, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Narikudi and a Government school in Pidari in Ramanathapuram district.

He was accompanied by his colleague G Baskaran, MP P R Senthilnathan and MLA Mariappan Kennedy in Sivaganga.

In Ramanathapuram, he was accompanied by Minister K Manikandan, MP A Anwar Raja, Collector S Natarajan, Sub Collector G S Sameeran and MLA S Muthiah. He would visit schools in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on Tuesday, he added.