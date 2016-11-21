EVMs shifted to strong rooms

The electronic voting machines used in the Assembly election to the Thanjavur constituency on Saturday were shifted to the strong room at the Kundavai Nachiyar Government Arts College here soon after they were received from the 276 polling stations at the end of the scheduled polling time. They are now under safe custody with three-tier security guarding them round the clock.
The room was sealed by Returning Officer C. Suresh in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector A. Annadurai and General Observer Sheik Ahmed and representatives of the political parties. Counting would begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Annadurai said.
A total of 14 candidates and seven Independents are in the fray. During Saturday's polling, 88,329 male voters, 98,059 female voters and one voter belonging to the Others category had exercised their franchise.
