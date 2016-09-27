Tamil Nadu

Drop-box kept at Erode Collectorate

Though not in usual numbers, the presence of petitioners was noticeable on Monday at the District Collectorate complex, since the announcement on local body poll schedule came late on Sunday.

A drop-box was kept at a vantage location to enable the petitioners drop petitions containing their grievances.

The petitions will be kept safe and opened only after completion of the election process, official sources said,

The conduct of local body polls, and announcement of results, conduct of Weekly Grievance Day will remain suspended, sources added.

