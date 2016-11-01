Residents of a few hamlets in Kottupullampalayam panchayat near Gobi staged demonstrations at two places to highlight drinking water scarcity.

One group of residents demonstrated in front of the Gobi Panchayat Union office and another submitted a petition on the premises of the district Collectorate.

They demanded digging of new borewells saying drinking water supply has dwindled drastically. The demonstrators said they were being supplied with drinking water only once a week.

A similar petition for drinking water supply was submitted by another group of residents of Chavadipalayam in Nanjai Uthukjuli panchayat.