District administration gears up for Kanda Sashti festival

The district administration is making necessary arrangements for devotees who would be coming to participate in the Kanda Sashti festival at Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur. The seven-day festival will commence on October 31 with the flag hoisting.

A meeting was convened to review the preparedness here on Tuesday. Presiding over the meeting, Collector M. Ravikumar said around ten lakh devotees were expected to arrive in Tiruchendur to offer prayers.

Facilities, including drinking water and toilets would be made available and he sought cooperation from officials of various departments. With the assistance of the TWAD Board, sufficient amount of drinking water would be arranged in the vicinity of the temple, he added.

Since the festival is scheduled to commence during the rainy season, healthcare professionals have been alerted to adopt measures required to prevent any outbreak of communicable diseases. Six ambulance vans and a team of doctors would be available in the vicinity of the temple to render any medical services.

The Thoothukudi –Tiruchendur road would be repaired on temporary basis. Besides any road damaged under the Tiiruchendur Town Panchayat limits would be strengthened by the panchayat itself. Additional transport facilities would be arranged for devotees travelling across from various destinations to Tiruchendur and vice versa.

Safety and rescue mission would be kept ready on Tiruchendur sea shore to avert any danger. Rescue boats would also be operated based on necessity.

Emergency services such fire and rescue service personnel would also be available. Security would be strengthened with deployment of adequate police personnel, the Collector said.

