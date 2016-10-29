Discharge from Mettur remains poor

With the quantum of flow into the Mettur dam being meagre and the water level depleting fast, discharge for samba cultivation in the 12 delta districts was brought down to 5,000 cusecs on Friday evening.

This is the second time the quantum of release has been brought down since the sluices of the Stanley reservoir were opened for farming activity in the Cauvery delta region on September 20.The government, which had pegged the release at 12,000 cusecs since September 20, stepped up the discharge to 18,000 cusecs on October 13 following persistent demands from delta farmers who complained that the water had not reached the tail end areas.

The dam realised 91 cusecs on Thursday, the second lowest in the calendar year, according to PWD