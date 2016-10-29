Tamil Nadu

Discharge from Mettur remains poor

With the quantum of flow into the Mettur dam being meagre and the water level depleting fast, discharge for samba cultivation in the 12 delta districts was brought down to 5,000 cusecs on Friday evening.

This is the second time the quantum of release has been brought down since the sluices of the Stanley reservoir were opened for farming activity in the Cauvery delta region on September 20.The government, which had pegged the release at 12,000 cusecs since September 20, stepped up the discharge to 18,000 cusecs on October 13 following persistent demands from delta farmers who complained that the water had not reached the tail end areas.



The dam realised 91 cusecs on Thursday, the second lowest in the calendar year, according to PWD





A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:37:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Discharge-from-Mettur-remains-poor/article16084742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY