Discharge from Mettur Dam for Samba crop season reduced

With the realisation of water in River Cauvery at Mettur continuing to remain meagre for the past many days, the discharge of water from Mettur Dam for Samba crop season in delta region was stepped down to 500 cusecs on Friday.

The inflow which stood at 127 cusecs and 104 cusecs in the last two days, further dipped to a paltry 58 cusecs on Friday. Following this, the discharge of water was stepped down from 2,500 cusecs to 500 cusecs at Friday noon, according to the Public Works Department (PWD) sources.

The water level in the dam stood at 41.23 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The storage level was 12.732 tmc against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc.

Water was discharged from Mettur for commencing Samba crop season in the 12 delta districts on September 20 after a delay of more than three months when the dam had 87.68 feet of water.