Differently abled associations plan massive rally in Delhi

Various associations working for the welfare of the differently-abled would stage a massive rally in New Delhi on December 3, State General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) S. Namburajan said here on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Mr. Namburajan said that the differently-abled associations would stage a massive rally urging the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a comprehensive law for differently-abled to fulfill India’s international obligations following the ratification of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in the ensuing winter session of the Parliament. The NDA had promised to enact a law during the 2014 election campaign, he said. Prelude to the rally in New Delhi, the differently-abled associations had begun a signature campaign across the State. Over 5000 signatures obtained from the people were handed over to the Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan recently.

To press the demand, differently-abled persons from across the State would also take out rally to the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on November 21.

Rail roko agitations would be held across the State by the members of TARATDAC on December 2, Mr. Namburajan said. District president G. Subramaniam and Secretary T. Wilson were also present.