Deputy Tahsildar booked for harassing woman RI

The All Women Police have registered a case against Paramakudi Deputy Tahsildar Meenakshisundaram on a charge of sexually harassing a woman Revenue Inspector (RI) for nearly a month.

The police said based on the complaint lodged by the RI, Paramakudi All Women Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Deputy Tahsildar under Sections 354 (a) and 354 (d) ( assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her complaint, the woman employee said Meenakshisundaram had harassed her from July 8 to August 5.

She presented a petition to Collector S. Natarajan on August 9, seeking remedy, she stated.

The Collector set up a three-member enquiry committee, headed by Sabitha Begam, Tahsildar, Paramakudi, which presented a report to the Collector that the woman employee was subjected to sexual harassment. Later, the victim was asked to lodge a complaint with All Women Police.