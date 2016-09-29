Denied ticket, AIADMK councillor files papers as independent

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillor of ward 27 of Thoothukudi Corporation on Wednesday filed papers as an independent against her mother K. Jhansi, the party’s official candidate.

P. Rajalakshmi, the councillor, was denied ticket though she had expressed willingness to contest again.

Her mother filed her nomination on Tuesday as the official AIADMK candidate.

Ms. Rajalakshmi filed her papers on Wednesday, saying that it was not her intention to fight her mother but was only fulfilling the wish of her ward residents.