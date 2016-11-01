Demonstration held

The members of the Tamil Nadu Women’s Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday protesting against the lack of proper security arrangements at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in the city.

A new born was stolen from the hospital recently and was later traced and handed over to the parents by the city police. The association members blamed the private security personnel for dereliction of duty which led to the theft of the infant. They also demanded that action be taken against the staff of the ward from where the infant was stolen.

They wanted the government to strengthen the security arrangements at the hospital. They raised slogans commending the police for taking effective steps and tracing the baby within a few days. Later, they distributed sweets to the police personnel.