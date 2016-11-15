Demonetisation: Tourism sector takes a hit

Buses running empty and hotels not having enough visitors even during what is considered the peak tourist season has become the norm ever since high-denomination notes were demonetised last week. The State tourism industry is reporting huge losses: while private tourist taxi operators estimate a 50 per cent drop in business, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Karnataka State Hotels and Restaurants Association claim that business has dipped by 25 to 30 per cent over the last few days.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, managing director, KSRTC, said direct bookings had dropped by 25 per cent. However, online ticket reservations have seen a drop of about 10 per cent. “During weekdays we get revenue of Rs. 7.25 crore, while weekends fetch us over Rs. 8 crore,” he said, and added that weekend business was down by Rs. 1 crore.

During November and December, nearly 95 per cent of the KSRTC’s 8,400-odd fleet strength hits the road because of an increase in the number of tourists from and to Bengaluru. However, in the last few days, they have been operating fewer buses. “Usually during weekends over 25,000 tickets are booked from and to Bengaluru from places such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. This weekend, it dropped to 20,000,” Mr. Kataria said.

Meanwhile, R.K. Holla, president, Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association, said that people were not able to withdraw money from ATMs because of which there had been a drastic drop in the number of tourists visiting hills stations and pilgrimage spots in Karnataka and the neighbouring States.

Mr. Holla explained that owing to the lack of cash, even drivers were reluctant to go on long trips. “All of them do not have bank accounts because of which they have have not been able to draw money to give change. Since the process of getting inter-State permit has not gone online still, they are not able to pay cash and get them. Besides, the drivers usually have food at roadside eateries that do not accept card payment. All these factors put together has impacted our business,” he said.

Checks on those making bulk bookings

KSRTC managing director Rajender Kumar Kataria has instructed his staff to run checks on organisations making bulk bookings before accepting the order. Often, private and political parties book over 50 buses for functions. However, over the last 48 hours, KSRTC has received three such bulk bookings from organisations, and officials suspect that it’s a money laundering gimmick.

Such bulk bookings usually cost over Rs 1 crore. “For this, customers have to provide a deposit amount running to lakhs of rupees. This can be ‘black’ money and when they cancel it in a few days, we will have to return it,” said a KSRTC official.

To prevent this, the managing director has asked his staff to consult the head office before cancelling bulk bookings.