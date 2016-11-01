Tamil Nadu

Demo by physically challenged employees

Physically challenged employees of government departments, who have been deployed on consolidated payment for over two years, staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office here on Monday seeking regularisation of service. The demo was led by Iqbal. Women, led by Sunitha, president of Kanniyakumari District Rural Women Workers’ Association, held a demonstration for increasing the wages and number of working days under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Programme.

They sought work for 200 days in a year and an increase in wages to Rs 300 a day.

