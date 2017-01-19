Deepa and her brother are like our children: Natarajan

A day after late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar made it clear that she was embarking on a political journey, AIADMK general secretary Sasikala’s husband Natarajan claimed that Deepa and her brother Deepak were like his children.

Interacting with journalists, he said it was his family’s responsibility to ensure that Deepak and Deepa were provided the requisite support for their better future. “That is our duty and not that of those who instigate her. When we allege that some people are instigating Deepa to take a different path why should they get irritated or angered if they were not in the wrong? If she (Deepa) had any desire or expectations we would meet them,” he claimed.

“I have enough evidences to prove that certain people were instigating her and I would make them public at the appropriate time,” Mr. Natarajan asserted. He added that there was no mystery in the death of Jayalalithaa and it must not be called into question.

Reiterating his allegation that the BJP was trying to destabilise the AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Natarajan claimed that he had enough evidence to prove his point but would reveal them at the appropriate time. Giving a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Natarajan added that sections in his party were trying to whip up communal passion in the peaceful Tamil Nadu and warned that the people of the State and the AIADMK would never allow that to happen.

Saying that the AIADMK party was by itself a family comprising 1.5 crore members, he said that it was that family’s rule which was being ensured. “Never had I stated that it was me or my family which is ruling the State,” he claimed.