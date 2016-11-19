Declare Tirunelveli district as drought-hit: Farmers

As expected, the farmers’ grievance meeting witnessed heated moments on Friday.

With no sign of rainfall and failure of North-east monsoon, farmers’ unanimously wanted the district administration to explain the ground reality to the State government and ensure that the district was declared drought-hit.

When Collector Karunakaran, who was in the chair, said that following a report sent by the agriculture department here, a three-member team visited the district and saw for themselves the paddy and groundnut crops that had withered due to lack of water.

As per the survey taken, a little over 8,400 farmers had lost their crop even before it could be harvested and the loss was estimated about Rs. 3.25 crore. He hoped to get some positive response from the government soon.

When this issue appeared to have been sorted out, the farmers’ switched over to the next point on the non-functioning of Primary Agriculture Coop Banks after the demonetisation came into effect since Nov 8.

“We are unable to take loans for carrying out farm activity. As coop banks did not come under the RBI, it was unable to either receive or issue alternate currencies for the old notes,” the farmers explained.

However, in a bid to restore peace and move on to the next issue, Dr. Karunakaran told the farmers that they can expect some positive news in this regard in a couple of days.

While Joint Director (Agriculture) Kanagaraj suggested the farmers to pay crop insurance premium, especially for those ryots from Vasudevanallur and surrounding pockets, the farmers were doubtful as the deadline of November 30 was too near. The officials also claimed that farmers could withdraw up to Rs. 24,000 from their bank accounts, the Collector intervened and assured to get back to the farmers regarding the functioning of coop banks in the district.

Earlier, Dr. Karunakaran presented farm equipment worth Rs 23.53 lakh to 17 farmers.