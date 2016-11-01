Tamil Nadu

Dealers warned against selling sub-standard fertilizers

Officials of the Agriculture Department have warned dealers against selling sub-standard insecticides and fertilizers to farmers.

The officials inspected the 15 retail dealers shop in Namakkal block. They said that as per the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985 and Insecticides Act, 1968, dealers should obtain a certificate of registration from the Controller of Fertilizers for carrying out the business. They should possess the required qualification for selling fertilizers and insecticides to farmers. Officials added that stock position should be displayed regularly outside the shop. Selling sub-standard items or at higher price is against the law and action would be taken against the violators as per the Act, they added.

