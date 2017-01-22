DMK urges CM to hold talks with pro-jallikattu protesters

DMK on Sunday urged Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to hold talks with pro-jallikattu protesters and “stop insisting” the Ordinance route will yield permanent results ensuring unhindered annual organisation of the sport.

“Despite its safeguards, an Ordinance that does not enjoy the confidence of people will not yield any practical results.

Therefore, the Chief Minister should stop insisting that the ordinance route is permanent and talk to the protesting youths and explain to them the state government’s efforts for a permanent solution to the matter and pacify them,” DMK Working President MK Stalin said.

Mr. Panneerselvam should inform the protesters of the state government’s efforts for a permanent solution and the level of Central cooperation for this purpose, besides the steps to ensure unhindered conduct of the sport annually, he said.

The Chief Minister should convince the protesters that the ordinance will pave the way for holding jallikattu this year and that there should be a permanent solution from next year onwards, he said in a statement.

Other Opposition parties also wanted the Centre to take steps for conducting the bull taming sport annually without any hindrance.

TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar said the Chief Minister had brought the ordinance in ‘haste’ with the aim of holding jallikattu ‘temporarily’ this year but protests were on for the Centre to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“The Narendra Modi government should bring an ordinance to [amend] the PCA Act and that alone is the permanent solution,” he said.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said despite such widespread protests, Centre had not come forward to amend the PCA Act and welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision to do so.

“The state government should consider the protests demanding a permanent solution and should take due political and legal steps,” he said.

MDMK leader Vaiko accused DMK and Congress of “trying to fish in troubled waters,” on the issue.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he sought steps from the Centre to ensure the annual conduct of jallikattu in the state.

He warned that the peaceful protests could flare up into violence.