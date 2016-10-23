Tamil Nadu

DMK has no locus standi to convene all-party meet: Union Minister

The DMK has no locus standi to convene an all-party meeting to solve the Cauvery issue, said Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, he said that the DMK and the Congress, which is ruling Karnataka, are equally responsible for the Cauvery fiasco. The State government should come out with a white paper on the Cauvery issue and try to correct the mistakes done for the last 40 years in this issue. Whenever, BJP was ruling Karnataka, water was released to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Radhakrishnan claimed.

The BJP-led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking serious efforts to solve the Cauvery issue, he added.



