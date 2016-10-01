DMDK man comes with empty pot

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate Ananthamani came to file his nomination with empty pots on Friday.

Accompanied by party office-bearers Mohamed Ali, Meenakshi Sundaram and others, Mr. Ananthamani came to the Thatchanallur Zone office carrying stainless steel empty pots to highlight the acute drinking water crisis prevailing in his ward for the past several months. They were stopped by the police personnel deployed near the zonal office.

After a brief argument with the police, only five persons, including the candidate, were allowed to enter the ward office without the pots.

“The ward is facing the worst drinking water crisis owing to erratic supply for the past few months. Despite repeated appeals to the officials concerned, the urban civic body is in no mood to solve the problem. Hence, we brought the empty pots along with us when I came here to file the nomination,” Mr. Ananthamani said.

Traffic jam

Meanwhile, the Lankarkana Street on which the Palayamkottai panchayat union office is situated is of late becoming congested. After the announcement of the loacl body elections, candidates and their friends park their vehicles in a haphazard manner along the narrow but busy road. Thus the stretch connecting the Tiruchendur Road and the Azhagumuthu Kone statue is experiencing traffic jam everyday.

Police personnel deployed in front of the Palayamkottai panchayat union office, instead of strictly enforcing the usual one-way traffic system on this stretch, are allowing the candidates and their supporters to manoeuvre the vehicles on both directions and to park their bikes and cars at will. This causes commotion and frequent altercation at this point.

When a TNSTC bus driver stopped the vehicle to drop the passengers in front of the Palayamkottai union office, a scheduled stop, those who accompanied a candidate, all under the influence of alcohol, abused the driver and threatened him to move the vehicle immediately to make way for them.

The police merely stood and watched without removing the troublemakers from the spot.