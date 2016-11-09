Creating awareness of ethical voting

No village festival will be complete without orchestra as it attracts crowd.

So, the Election Commission has roped in the services of orchestra to create awareness of ethical voting among the voters of Aravakurichi constituency.

The troupes including folk singers visit villages to stage programmes. They choose villages that attract floating population from nearby areas.

Though it lacks scintillating performance, people watch the performance of these singers.

Apart from songs, they perform comedy shows and mimicry to reach out to the voters. “You can vote for any candidate. But do not accept money. It is an offence,” was the theme of a song sung by a singer. in front of a crowd at Eesanatham in Aravakurichi constituency.

“We not only ask people to exercise vote without fail but also create awareness of ethical voting,” says T.V.S. Revathi of Sri New Thendral Orchestra of Salem.

K. Velliangiri, another member of the troupe, said the programmes received good response from the villagers particularly elders.

“I will be happy if voters desisted from accepting money for votes,” he said.