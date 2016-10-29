Crackdown on quackery in Tirupur

The Health Department officials on Friday raided a clinic in Uthukuli that was being run by a man without proper qualification.

Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services M. Vijayakumar told The Hindu that the clinic was raided following complaints received by District Collector S. Jayandhi. “The 50-year-old man was practising allopathy with D. Pharm and BAMS qualification. The officials have seized medicines from the clinic”, he said.

Meanwhile, another quack functioning in the area managed to give a slip to the officials. He closed the clinic and ran away as soon as he heard about the raid.

Storage yard gutted

A storage yard where corrugated boxes were kept caught fire after some crackers fell on it, in the city on Friday late evening.

The extent of the damages was yet to be ascertained