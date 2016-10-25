Husband and wife committed suicide by consuming poison at Mukudal on Monday. They were identified as M. Esakki alias Kumar (29) of North Street, Udayampuli, Mukudal, and Valli (26). While Esakki was found dead in the house, Valli died in hospital. The couple got married one and half month ago. The bodies were taken to Government Medical College Hospital here for post mortem. Based on a complaint lodged by R. Arunachalam (45), relative of Valli, the police have registered a case under Section 174 of Cr. P.C. The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.
Couple commit suicide
