Country-made gun seized

The police seized a country-made gun, which was lying abandoned, at Neethipuram village abutting Kolathur reserve forest area, near Mettur, on Saturday.

A police party from Kolathur police station, led by Viswanathan, Inspector, was on a routine patrol duty in the villages abutting the reserve forests on the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border, when they spotted a gun lying at Atro Odai, an isolated area in the Neethipuram village.

Police sources say that only recently the department had directed the people possessing licensed weapons to hand over the same at the respective police stations in connection with the local body elections.

The police suspect that the villagers involved in the illegal poaching of animals in the reserve forests using unlicensed weapons could have dropped the gun.

Further investigations are in progress. ‘Q’ branch police are also investigating.