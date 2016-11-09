Tamil Nadu

Country-made bombs defused in Villupuram

A team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Chennai on Tuesday defused three country-made bombs which were recovered from two accomplices of a gangster during a raid last week.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team conducted searches at a cashew orchard near Auroville and arrested Rajesh (23) and Gautam (22), accomplices of gangster ‘Dada’ Manikandan.

During interrogation, the duo confessed that they were planning to eliminate members of a rival gang to avenge the murder of Jana alias Janarthanan, a gangster.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:45:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Country-made-bombs-defused-in-Villupuram/article16440743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY