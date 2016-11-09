Country-made bombs defused in Villupuram

A team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Chennai on Tuesday defused three country-made bombs which were recovered from two accomplices of a gangster during a raid last week.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team conducted searches at a cashew orchard near Auroville and arrested Rajesh (23) and Gautam (22), accomplices of gangster ‘Dada’ Manikandan.
During interrogation, the duo confessed that they were planning to eliminate members of a rival gang to avenge the murder of Jana alias Janarthanan, a gangster.
