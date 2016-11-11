Cooperative banks put money-lending on hold

Money lending, by banking institutions coming under the cooperatives fold and the Gramin banks, has been put on hold as the Reserve Bank of India has directed all the banking institutions to concentrate on the disbursement of new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 denomination currencies for the next few days.

Enquiries reveal that a circular to this effect has been issued to the subsidiary financial institutions of nationalised banks such as Pallavan Gramin Bank, the Central Cooperative and Town Banks coming under the Tamil Nadu Cooperatives and the THADCO Bank to defer release of jewel loans.

For the next few days, receiving the old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes and crediting the amount in the savings bank account of the customers would be given priority.

As far as the disbursement is concerned, each individual customer would be entitled to encash the amount fixed by the RBI, said a Central Cooperative Bank official.

While directing the banks not to disburse new loans, the RBI had also urged them not to accept fresh deposits. If the customers were to insist on fresh deposits, such deposits should be made through savings bank account route only.

If any repayment of the outstanding loan was to be made during the next few days or weeks, it should also be routed through the savings account.

Similarly, if any customer insists on a loan, such requests could be honoured provided the applicant agrees to the daily / weekly cash withdrawal clause and utilise cheque / demand draft facility for making higher payments / settling of bills through their savings bank account.

Actual disbursement of legal currency notes in lieu of old notes commenced only in the afternoon in almost all the banks, reportedly due to the delay in despatch of currency notes from the cash chests in the district.

The RBI has directed all institutions to focus on disbursing the Rs. 500 and

Rs. 2,000 notes