Tamil Nadu

Cooperative bank staff lay siege to Collectorate

Cooperative bank staff staging demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Thursday condemning demonetisation policy.— PHOTO: G. KarthikeyanG_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

The staff in cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative societies laid a siege to the Collectorate demanding permission to collect banned currency notes here on Thursday.

They stated that the denial of permission to exchange Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes at PACS and coop banks had paralysed its activities. They have been struggling to distribute jewel loan, crop loan and other loans owing to shortage of funds. With no currency, we had to close the PACS, they pointed out.

Similar demonstration was held in Theni also.

Jun 22, 2020 2:34:53 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

