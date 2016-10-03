Construction worker’s house burgled

Burglars decamped with Rs. 7 lakh-worth gold ornaments from the house of a construction worker at Kadaiyaalurutti

Police said construction worker C. Arumugasamy (35) of Kadaiyaalurutti under Sernthamaram police station limits had gone to a temple festival at the village on Saturday evening and returned home around 3 a.m.

He saw the door at the main entrance of the house had been broken. Mr. Arumugasamy and his family members went inside the house and found that 313 grams of gold ornaments had been stolen.

Based on a complaint given by Mr. Arumugasamy, the Sernthamaram police have registered a case.