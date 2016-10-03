Tamil Nadu

Construction worker’s house burgled

Burglars decamped with Rs. 7 lakh-worth gold ornaments from the house of a construction worker at Kadaiyaalurutti

Police said construction worker C. Arumugasamy (35) of Kadaiyaalurutti under Sernthamaram police station limits had gone to a temple festival at the village on Saturday evening and returned home around 3 a.m.

He saw the door at the main entrance of the house had been broken. Mr. Arumugasamy and his family members went inside the house and found that 313 grams of gold ornaments had been stolen.

Based on a complaint given by Mr. Arumugasamy, the Sernthamaram police have registered a case.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY