Constable faints after being slapped by official

An Armed Reserve Constable, Velmurugan (24) of Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district, reportedly fainted after he was slapped by a higher official when he reported for duty on Sunday morning.

According to official sources, Velmurugan was unwell for the past two days and arrived late for the roll call, which is usually taken at 9 a.m. for allotment of the day’s duty. Since he arrived late, he was allegedly slapped by a higher official. The incident occurred behind the District Police Superintendent’s office.

Velmurugan was rushed to the Government District Headquarters hospital in an ambulance at 10 a.m., where he was treated as an out-patient and was advised to take rest at the Police Out Post room at the hospital for about half-an-hour. He was sent back to his quarters in a police jeep at 11 a.m., sources added.