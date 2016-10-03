Computerisation of police reports inaugurated

Close to the success of the effective use of Crime and Criminal Track Networking and System (CCTNS) introduced across the district in 2013, the police department has introduced computerisation of investigation reports, charge-sheets and final reports.

J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police, on Sunday uploaded the details of an investigation report at the town police station.

In a release, he said that so far only First Information Report (FIR) were uploaded and copies were released to judicial courts and then complainants. As part of improvised facility, the final report and investigation reports would be uploaded hereafter.

This would facilitate not only an efficient administration, but also help the police officials to access the latest and updated information about a crime. “Details such as the nature and number of case or cases pending against a person, the term of imprisonment awarded by a court and other details can be accessed,” he added.